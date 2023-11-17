Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $72.11

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$72.11 and traded as high as C$78.24. Imperial Oil shares last traded at C$77.10, with a volume of 796,131 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$84.94.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Imperial Oil Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$79.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$72.14. The stock has a market cap of C$43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.