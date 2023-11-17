Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.25

Shares of Independence Gold Corp. (CVE:IGO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 320100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Independence Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.15.

Get Independence Gold alerts:

Independence Gold (CVE:IGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independence Gold Corp. will post -0.065625 earnings per share for the current year.

Independence Gold Company Profile

Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in Canada and North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the 3Ts project comprising 15 mineral claims covering approximately 5,200 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia; and Boulevard project with approximately 958 quartz mining claims covering approximately 19,960 hectares situated in Whitehorse mining district, Yukon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.