Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Short Interest Down 8.6% in October

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the October 15th total of 4,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.2 %

IR stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.32. 1,942,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,458,804. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $50.75 and a 52-week high of $70.65.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.28%.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,175.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Ingersoll Rand news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $11,744,292.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,877.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.10.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

