Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN) Shares Sold by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lessened its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA owned approximately 0.88% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 35.9% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 9.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.19. 2,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $124.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.12.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.