Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Short Interest Down 7.1% in October

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the October 15th total of 75,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Intercorp Financial Services

In related news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp bought 482,199 shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,643,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 494,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,893,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the third quarter worth $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 3.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 720,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,231,000 after acquiring an additional 25,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the third quarter worth $848,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.90 target price for the company.

Intercorp Financial Services Stock Performance

IFS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.11. The stock had a trading volume of 61,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,550. Intercorp Financial Services has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.63.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

