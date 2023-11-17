InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Short Interest Update

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the October 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Currently, 11.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 250,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $55,464.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,964.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $55,464.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,964.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total transaction of $30,401.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,508.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,864 shares of company stock valued at $402,919. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterDigital

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in InterDigital by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in InterDigital by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,729 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 21,169 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in InterDigital by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in InterDigital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in InterDigital by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterDigital Price Performance

InterDigital Increases Dividend

Shares of InterDigital stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.47. 431,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,635. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.28. InterDigital has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $98.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This is a positive change from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, InterDigital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on IDCC

About InterDigital

(Get Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.