Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,280,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the October 15th total of 11,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of INVH stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $33.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,063,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,764. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.93. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $617.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.21 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.65%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 16.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. HSBC started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.26.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

