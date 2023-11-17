iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,071 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.5% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $52,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $452.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,220,186. The company has a 50 day moving average of $434.92 and a 200 day moving average of $436.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $376.49 and a 52-week high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.