iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $35,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,004,000 after buying an additional 26,386,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,474,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,897,274,000 after buying an additional 3,109,690 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after buying an additional 2,443,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after buying an additional 2,419,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $71.62. 6,772,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,013,131. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $74.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.91 and its 200 day moving average is $71.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

