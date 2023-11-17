iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $18,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 675,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.95. The stock had a trading volume of 597,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,510. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $157.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.69 and a 200-day moving average of $138.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

