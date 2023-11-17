Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCU) Shares Down 72.1%

Shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCU – Get Free Report) fell 72.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $2.04. 1,849 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 2,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Stock Down 72.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the first quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,025,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the first quarter worth $4,521,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the first quarter worth $529,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the first quarter valued at $2,008,000.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Company Profile

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

