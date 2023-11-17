J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Short Interest Up 11.0% in October

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 854,100 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the October 15th total of 769,500 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 319.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,076,000 after acquiring an additional 580,248 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $22,557,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1,460.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after purchasing an additional 103,737 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 53.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,579,000 after buying an additional 89,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 567.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,718,000 after buying an additional 84,392 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JJSF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on J&J Snack Foods from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

Shares of JJSF stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.93. 62,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,892. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.84 and its 200 day moving average is $160.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.58. J&J Snack Foods has a 1 year low of $133.27 and a 1 year high of $177.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $443.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

