Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,347 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $56,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 0.7% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 15.6% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.2% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.4% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.8% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock traded down $1.58 on Friday, hitting $555.37. 371,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $520.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $487.44. The stock has a market cap of $155.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $369.94 and a 12-month high of $567.03.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.41.

In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total value of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,322,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at $842,444.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total value of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,322,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651 over the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

