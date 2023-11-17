Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 11,285 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,295 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 11,285 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 1.1% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $85,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 10.1% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 33,808 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $117,893,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.66.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $276.17. 1,006,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,659. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.06. The company has a market cap of $200.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total value of $1,265,423.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,867.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,423.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,867.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,443 shares of company stock worth $5,863,300. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.