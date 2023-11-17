Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 4,417 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $32,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,735,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $322,214,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,747,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.70. 2,996,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,003,682. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $88.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $116.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.31.

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

