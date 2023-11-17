JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target to $46.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on USFD. Truist Financial raised their price objective on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

Shares of US Foods stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,411. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average of $40.66. US Foods has a 1-year low of $33.61 and a 1-year high of $44.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in US Foods by 110.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,025,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471,020 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,651,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,756,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,753 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of US Foods by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,055,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,956,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

