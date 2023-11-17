JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $6.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GDRX. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on GoodRx from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.97.

GoodRx Stock Performance

Shares of GoodRx stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.24. 171,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,275. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a current ratio of 8.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $9.37.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.52 million. GoodRx had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoodRx

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 207.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter valued at about $490,000. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 37.6% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 48,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter worth about $67,000. 33.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoodRx

(Get Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

See Also

