JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,600 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the October 15th total of 125,300 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JX Luxventure stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 131,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 22.24% of JX Luxventure as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

JX Luxventure Price Performance

Shares of JXJT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.37. 827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,350. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. JX Luxventure has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $12.40.

About JX Luxventure

JX Luxventure Limited provides tourism services and supplying related products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Contract Manufacturing, Tourism Service, and Cross-Border E-Commerce. It provides packaged group tour services online through the 51books.com platform; and engages in the offline wholesale of health care, personal care, cosmetics, maternal and child, pet-related, universal cuisine and household products, and pre-owned electric cars, as well as online.

