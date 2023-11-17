Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) Short Interest Update

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the October 15th total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Kernel Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNL remained flat at $10.65 during midday trading on Friday. 186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.50. Kernel Group has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

Institutional Trading of Kernel Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in Kernel Group by 32.1% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 514,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 124,992 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kernel Group during the second quarter worth about $370,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kernel Group by 815.9% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 461,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 411,115 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the first quarter valued at about $7,845,714,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Kernel Group by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 17,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Kernel Group Company Profile

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

