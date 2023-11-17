Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC) Stock Price Up 25%

Shares of Kestrel Gold Inc. (CVE:KGC – Get Free Report) shot up 25% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 125,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 73,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Kestrel Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Kestrel Gold Stock Performance

About Kestrel Gold

The company has a market cap of C$2.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03.

Kestrel Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the King Solomon Dome project located in Yukon Territory. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Grabben and Sixtymile properties located in the Tintina Gold Belt; and the QCM property located in northern British Columbia.

