Kiltearn Partners LLP Boosts Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 632,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for about 4.2% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned about 0.20% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $58,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,988. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.34. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $79.20 and a twelve month high of $102.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYB. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.07.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

