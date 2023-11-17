Kiltearn Partners LLP Buys 109,364 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,258,883 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,364 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines comprises approximately 6.0% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $81,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 74,645.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,236,805 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,058,665,000 after purchasing an additional 29,197,690 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $715,615,000 after buying an additional 6,244,136 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $613,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,782 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $24.49. 1,289,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,241,735. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $40.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average of $30.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on LUV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Redburn Partners downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

