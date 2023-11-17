Kiltearn Partners LLP Buys Shares of 178,300 Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 178,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,393,000. Mohawk Industries comprises 1.3% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned approximately 0.28% of Mohawk Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,043,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $85.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,480. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.73. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $130.63.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MHK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.13.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

