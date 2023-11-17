Kiltearn Partners LLP Invests $15.77 Million in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,175,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,773,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Vale by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Trading Down 0.3 %

VALE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.15. 5,338,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,088,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.65. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $19.31.

Vale Dividend Announcement

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Vale had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.1541 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VALE shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.72.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vale

Vale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.