Kiltearn Partners LLP Sells 69,100 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Kiltearn Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,274,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,100 shares during the period. Liberty Global comprises about 2.8% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $38,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 11.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Liberty Global by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 88.4% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 29,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 14,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 121.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 111,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 61,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,937.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $99,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,937.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 52,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,025,777.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,546.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,951,074 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ LBTYA traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $16.21. 476,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,593. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.28. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27.

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Liberty Global from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Liberty Global

About Liberty Global

(Free Report)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.