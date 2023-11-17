Kiltearn Partners LLP Sells 9,300 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Kiltearn Partners LLP cut its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 267,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies comprises 2.5% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $33,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

CHKP traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.10. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $144.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHKP. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.29.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

