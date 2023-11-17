Kiltearn Partners LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Kiltearn Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,893,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,300 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned 2.03% of Qurate Retail worth $7,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,802,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after buying an additional 1,599,198 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail Price Performance

QRTEA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,109,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,182,817. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $260.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QRTEA. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Qurate Retail from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qurate Retail in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail Profile

(Free Report)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.