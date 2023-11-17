Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.0% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $71.71. 7,760,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,019,352. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.91 and its 200 day moving average is $71.13. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

