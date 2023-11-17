Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Grows Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,163 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifePro Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 871,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $184,058,000 after buying an additional 16,491 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.25.

Boeing Stock Up 0.5 %

BA stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,787,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,611,046. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.41. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $243.10. The stock has a market cap of $125.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.6 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

