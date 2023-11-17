Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Trims Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $5.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $594.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $629.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $577.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $507.38. The company has a market capitalization of $564.03 billion, a PE ratio of 106.66, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.88%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price target (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 536,138 shares of company stock worth $20,881,627,358. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.