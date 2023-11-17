LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.14%.

LAVA Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of LVTX stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.31. LAVA Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LVTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LAVA Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of LAVA Therapeutics by 20,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 32,084 shares during the period. Bruce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $66,000.

About LAVA Therapeutics

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

