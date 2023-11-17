Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Buys 3,101 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,434 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.50. 5,128,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,242,711. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.91 billion, a PE ratio of 73.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

