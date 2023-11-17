Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Purchases 102 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the second quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CAT traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,578. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $128.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.48 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.68.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

