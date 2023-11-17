Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 52.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,797 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 0.7% of Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $464.17. 1,307,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,731,115. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $203.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.41 and a 1 year high of $485.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Loop Capital raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.20.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,563 shares of company stock valued at $57,388,283 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

