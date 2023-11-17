Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,915 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica comprises approximately 1.6% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,098,543,000 after purchasing an additional 45,145,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,775,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,831,920,000 after purchasing an additional 323,518 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,781,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,809,672,000 after buying an additional 353,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $959,144,000 after buying an additional 18,147 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $603,418,000 after buying an additional 51,572 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LULU. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $4.37 on Friday, reaching $424.65. 241,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,132. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.58 and a fifty-two week high of $437.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $393.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.11.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

