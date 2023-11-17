LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.25

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%.

LyondellBasell Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. LyondellBasell Industries has a payout ratio of 51.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to earn $9.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.2%.

Shares of LYB stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.23. 1,619,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,425. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.34. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $79.20 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

LYB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.07.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,710 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,576,000 after buying an additional 2,099,644 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 490.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,464,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,173,000 after purchasing an additional 586,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

