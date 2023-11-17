LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.25

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYBGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%.

LyondellBasell Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. LyondellBasell Industries has a payout ratio of 51.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to earn $9.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.2%.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.23. 1,619,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,425. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.34. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $79.20 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYBGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,710 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,576,000 after buying an additional 2,099,644 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 490.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,464,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,173,000 after purchasing an additional 586,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Dividend History for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

