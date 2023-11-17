M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 219,376 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,786,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,376 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 10.0% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned about 0.23% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $48,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 53,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 45,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,343. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.58. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.