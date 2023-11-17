M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Short Interest Update

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the October 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHO. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 200.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 1,979.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 120.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 28.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHO traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.25. The stock had a trading volume of 124,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 1.66. M/I Homes has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $105.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.08.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.55. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Analysts anticipate that M/I Homes will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MHO. StockNews.com lowered M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on M/I Homes from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

