Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,606 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned about 0.76% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 2.6% in the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,197,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the third quarter worth approximately $346,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 38.8% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 58.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period.

FJUL traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.84. 210,561 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.59.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

