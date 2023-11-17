MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:MNSBP)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
MainStreet Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of MNSBP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.44. 2,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539. MainStreet Bancshares has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $26.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average is $22.14.
MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MainStreet Bancshares
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Unity Software’s resilient rebound post-earnings setback
Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.