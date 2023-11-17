Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Raised by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Medtronic by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.75. 2,280,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,983,808. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

