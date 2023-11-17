Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %
MBINN traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $18.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,568. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.80. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $24.64.
About Merchants Bancorp
