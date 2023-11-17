Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,683 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 3.3% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $41,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cora Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,730,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MRK traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $101.39. 1,900,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,446,080. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $96.36 and a one year high of $119.65. The company has a market capitalization of $256.92 billion, a PE ratio of 56.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.