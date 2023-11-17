Methanex Co. (MEOH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Methanex has decreased its dividend by an average of 24.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Methanex has a dividend payout ratio of 23.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Methanex to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

NASDAQ:MEOH traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.96. 138,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,310. Methanex has a one year low of $35.46 and a one year high of $54.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.56.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Free Report ) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.57 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Methanex will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MEOH shares. UBS Group upgraded Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on Methanex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Methanex by 37.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Methanex by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Methanex by 1.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

