MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Short Interest Update

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,090,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the October 15th total of 9,120,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,697,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,661,270. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.19. The company has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $77.36.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MetLife

Institutional Trading of MetLife

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,059,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,112,515,000 after acquiring an additional 578,699 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in MetLife by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 54,069,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,802,000 after acquiring an additional 486,544 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,383,000 after purchasing an additional 418,477 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,108,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,449 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.