Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 668,289 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Micron Technology worth $158,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $40,800,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,390 shares of company stock valued at $10,401,733 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MU. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,833,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,232,980. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.39. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $77.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $84.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.61%.

Micron Technology Profile

Free Report

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

