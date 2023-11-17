Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 51,537 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 662,909 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,537 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $149,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $647,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 8,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 788 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.69, for a total transaction of $166,023.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,885.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total value of $959,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,727.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.69, for a total transaction of $166,023.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,885.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,087 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.43. 123,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,016. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.11 and a 200-day moving average of $209.94. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $159.76 and a 12 month high of $229.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.21.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

