Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 851,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,872 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of Trane Technologies worth $162,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,871,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,201,000 after buying an additional 3,976,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,863,000 after acquiring an additional 80,607 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $526,026,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,707,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,061,000 after acquiring an additional 471,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,934. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $162.04 and a 1-year high of $229.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.54.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.31.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

