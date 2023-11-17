Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $105.51 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 91.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 941,219 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 448,493 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of NIKE worth $105,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 33,352 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Evercore ISI started coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.03.

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,955,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,369,313. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $160.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

