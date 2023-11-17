Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $124 Million Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,675,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 229,730 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $123,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 33,728 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 180.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 383,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 246,427 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 514,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,649,000 after purchasing an additional 75,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

WES traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $28.18. 138,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,317. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average is $26.90. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.77.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $776.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.38 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 35.15%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

WES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.36.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

